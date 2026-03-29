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NewsCricketBig blow for CSK: MS Dhoni skips travel to Guwahati for RR clash; could miss six IPL 2026 matches
MS DHONI

Big blow for CSK: MS Dhoni skips travel to Guwahati for RR clash; could miss six IPL 2026 matches

MS Dhoni has remained in Chennai for his rehabilitation under the supervision of the CSK medical and support staff, while the rest of the squad arrived in Guwahati without him.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Big blow for CSK: MS Dhoni skips travel to Guwahati for RR clash; could miss six IPL 2026 matches Pic credit: Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have arrived in Guwahati for their IPL 2026 season opener against Rajasthan Royals but legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni hasn't travelled with the team due to a calf strain.  

The  44-year-old Dhoni has been training hard for over a month and he reportedly suffered a calf during a practice match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

According to a TOI report, Dhoni has remained in Chennai for his rehabilitation under the supervision of the CSK medical and support staff, while the rest of the squad arrived in Guwahati without him. 

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This marks a rare instance of the CSK team traveling for a match without their long-time talisman and former captain. 

MS Dhoni Likely To Miss Six Games In IPL 2026 

While official statement from Chennai Super Kings mentioned that MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026, the report suggest the layoff could extend slightly longer.

As per TOI report, Dhoni is likely to miss at least six matches, with a possible return around April 23 against Mumbai Indians also uncertain.

With Dhoni unavailable, CSK are expected to turn to backup options for wicketkeeping duties. Sanju Samson, who featured in recent practice sessions keeping wickets while Dhoni batted, could play a key role alongside other squad members.

MS Dhoni's Role And CSK's Challenge 

Dhoni remains an iconic figure for CSK, having led the franchise to five IPL titles - the joint-most in the league's history. Even in recent seasons, despite batting lower down the order, his experience, leadership, and ability to accelerate in the death overs have been invaluable. In IPL 2025, he featured in all league matches. 

His absence comes as CSK look to rebuild momentum after previous campaigns. The franchise will lean heavily on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and the overseas contingent to fill the leadership and on-field voids left by 'Thala'

Meanwhile, fans in Guwahati, who were eagerly anticipating to watch Dhoni at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (Rajasthan Royals' second home venue), have expressed disappointment. Large crowds turned out for CSK's arrival, but the energy was tempered by the news of Dhoni's unavailability. 

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