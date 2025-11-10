Big Blow For CSK Spin Plans: Gujarat Titans Refuse To Trade Washington Sundar Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction Due To...

In a major development ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans (GT) have declined a trade proposal from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their Indian all-rounder, Washington Sundar.

According to an Indian Express report, the five-time IPL champions CSK had expressed their interest in bringing home the local boy, who is part of Gujarat Titans, to reinforce their spin-bowling core following a major transition in the squad.

However, the 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans have declined the offer as they expect Sundar to play a vital role in the future.



ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Did CSK Want Washington Sundar?

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) viewed Washington Sundar as an ideal pick to reinforce their spin-bowling resources.

With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the IPL and Ravindra Jadeja potentially heading to Rajasthan Royals via a swap deal for Sanju Samson, Sundar could have filled a dual role as a handy off-spinner and middle-order batter.

For a team that has built its strategy around spin, the retirements of Ashwin and the exit of Jadeja have left them without a leading Indian spinner. Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, a left-arm wrist-spinner, now stands as their only notable spin option, with Shreyas Gopal serving as the backup.



Sundar is a Tamil Nadu native who debuted under CSK's coach Stephen Fleming at Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017 and bringing him "home" would have added emotional and tactical synergy as well.

Why Gujarat Titans Rejected Chennai Super Kings' Request?

Gujarat Titans, who shelled out Rs 3.2 crore for Sundar at the IPL 2025 mega auction, see Washington Sundar as a key asset for their future. According to the report, the Titans management, including head coach Ashish Nehra, were unequivocal in their decision to hold on to the 26-year-old all-rounder ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Despite Sundar featuring in only a limited number of matches (6) for Gujarat Titans in the last season after the franchise views him as a vital piece of their future plans.

This belief comes from the all-rounder's recent and significant upswing in form, which has seen him cement his place as an all-format player for the Indian national team. His rapidly improving batting, particularly his power-hitting ability, which was evident in the recent T20I series down under, has substantially increased his value.