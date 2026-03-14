Big Blow for Delhi Capitals as Kevin Pietersen steps down as mentor before IPL 2026 due to...

In a major blow to the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 season, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has announced his decision to step down from his role as mentor of the Delhi-based franchise.



Delhi Capitals had appointed Pietersen for the role in February last year, for the IPL 2025 as he worked alongside the support staff, which included Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.



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Time Commitments', The Deciding Factor

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Kevin Pietersen confirmed the news via a post partially written in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter). The 45-year-old cited an inability to commit the necessary time to the role.

However, the former England player confirmed that he will remain a fixture of the tournament in his familiar role as a broadcaster.

"I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I can't commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league, and I can't wait to see all of you soon!”

Pietersen's exit marks the end of a brief but impactful second stint with the Delhi franchise. Having previously played for the team (then the Delhi Daredevils) between 2012 and 2014, he returned as a mentor last year to help bridge the gap between the senior stars and emerging domestic talent.

Kevin Pietersen Cricket Records

With experience in 200 T20s and 5,695 runs, Kevin Pietersen participated in 36 IPL matches, scoring 1001 runs with teams like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Pune.

The South African-born cricketer, who captained England from 2008 to 2009, was awarded Player of the Series in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup, a performance that contributed to England's first ICC trophy.

Throughout his distinguished international career, Pietersen participated in 104 Tests, accumulating 8,181 runs, and played 136 ODIs, totaling 4,440 runs.

IPL 2026 To Be Played From March 28

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

"As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced," BCCI said in a statement.

The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.