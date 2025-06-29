Big Blow For England As ICC Punishes Hosts For THIS Offence In ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I

Hosts England have been fined 10 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate against India in the first women's T20I of the five-match series against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday, June 28.

Helen Pack of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as England were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris leveled the charge, which was accepted by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt also accepted the proposed sanctions which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing.

India Thrash England By 97 Runs In 1st T20I

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first in the first T20I, England ended up conceding 210-5 in 20 overs courtesy a brilliant maiden century from Smriti Mandhana. In reply, England were bundled out for 113 in 14.5 overs with Shree Charani claiming 4-12 in 3.5 overs.

Shree Charani got the key wickets of Capsey, Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Lauren Bell to destroy England's middle and lower-order batting. Spinner Deepti Sharma (2-32) and Radha Yadav (2-15) turned out to be able foil for her as India started the series with one of their best wins against England.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series. The 2nd T20I between the two sides will take place on July 1 in Bristol.