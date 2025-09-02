Big Blow For England ! CSK All-Rounder Takes Indefinite Break From Red-Ball Cricket Ahead Of Ashes 2025-26
England all-rounder has decided to step away from the longest format of the game ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series against Australia.
England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from the red-ball format. The decision from Overton effectively rules him out from the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 Test series against arch-rivals Australia.
The 31-year-old Overton, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 and represents Surrey in the English County, was a permanent member of the Test squad during this summer's series against India.
In a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Overton said that he is unable to commit to all formats "mentally and physically" at this stage of career.
"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I’ve had in the game so far," said Overton.
"It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long. However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it’s no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.
"Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can," he added.
Jamie Overton's Test Career And Last Red-Ball Match For England
Jamie Overton, who has featured in two Test matches for England also has 99 First-Class appearances to his name. His previous outing for England had come during the fifth Test against India in the five-match series at home.
Overton's decision to step away from the red-ball format comes as a blow for England ahead of England's much anticipated tour of Australia later this year. He was a near-certainty to feature in England's Ashes 2025-26 squad, given his sturdy build, strong action and ability to bowl at 90mph.
The two arch-rivals - Australia and England - are set to lock horns in a five-match ICC World Test Championship series Down Under starting November 21 in Perth.
