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Big Blow for England! Emilio Gay suffers Injury ahead of Pakistan Test series

England suffered a major scare ahead of the Pakistan Test series after opener Emilio Gay retired hurt with a shoulder injury while playing for Durham. The left-hander will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury, with the first Test against Pakistan just 12 days away.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Big Blow for England! Emilio Gay suffers Injury ahead of Pakistan Test series
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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