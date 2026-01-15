Big Blow For England: Pakistan-Origin Stars Hit By India Visa Delays; T20 WC Dreams In Danger?

England’s roadmap for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 has encountered a significant administrative hurdle as Pakistan origin spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed face delays in securing their Indian visas. According to reports from The Guardian, the duo is unlikely to travel with the main squad for the preparatory series in Sri Lanka, leaving Harry Brook’s side without its primary spin attack for the crucial lead up matches.

Historical Context of Visa Hurdles

This situation is not unprecedented for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Historically, players of Pakistani heritage have frequently encountered bureaucratic obstacles when seeking entry into India. During England’s previous Test tour, off spinner Shoaib Bashir was forced to miss the opening match after being grounded in the UAE and subsequently returning to London to finalize his paperwork. Similar delays have previously affected pacer Saqib Mahmood, highlighting a recurring challenge for the ECB’s multi ethnic squads.

Pressure Mounting on McCullum and Brook

The timing of this setback is particularly difficult for head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Harry Brook. England is currently reeling from a devastating 4,1 Ashes defeat and is under intense scrutiny for off field conduct during the Australian tour. Furthermore, Brook himself was recently fined by the ECB following an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.

After a disappointing group stage exit in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the team is under immense pressure to at least secure a semifinal spot in the World Cup. Despite the current uncertainty, the ECB remains optimistic that both Rashid and Ahmed will receive their documentation in time for the main event in February.

Upcoming Sri Lanka Tour Itinerary

England is scheduled to engage in a white ball series against Sri Lanka as a final warm up. The itinerary includes:

ODI Series: Beginning January 22 with all three matches hosted in Colombo.

T20I Series: Commencing January 30 with all three fixtures played in Pallekele.

The final match of the tour is set for February 3, after which the squad is expected to fly directly to India.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule

England has been placed in Group C for the mega event. Their path to the knockout stages includes:

February 8: Opening match against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

February 11: Group clash against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

February 14: Encounter with Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

February 16: Final group game against Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The absence of Rashid and Ahmed from the preparatory camp in Sri Lanka could prove costly, as the team management looks to acclimatize to subcontinental conditions before their high stakes opener in Mumbai.

England T20I WC 2026 Squad

England cricket team: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.