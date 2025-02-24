In a major blow for England, right-arm seamer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a left toe injury. Carse sustained the toe injury during England’s opening Group B match against Australia on Saturday in Lahore.

The 29-year-old Carse will now return home and 20-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement. Rehan will join the squad in Pakistan later this week. The spinner has so far picked 10 wickets in five ODI outings with the ball for England.

England are currently in a tight spot in Group B after losing out to Australia in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener after Josh Inglis powered a historic 352-run chase.

The Jos Buttler-led England will next play their must-win clash against Afghanistan on February 26 (Wednesday).

Updated England Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed