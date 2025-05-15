Big Blow For Gujarat Titans As Jos Buttler Pulls Out Of IPL 2025, Kusal Mendis Set To Replace Him

In a significant twist to the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) have been dealt a major setback as Jos Buttler, their marquee England batter, has confirmed his unavailability for the remainder of the tournament. Buttler's withdrawal, due to national duty in the T20I and ODI series against West Indies, comes at a pivotal moment—just days before the IPL resumes on May 17 following the mid-season break. Buttler has been instrumental in GT’s strong campaign this season, racking up 500 runs from 11 matches, making him the third-highest run-scorer for the franchise behind Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill. His absence will undeniably leave a void at the top of the order, especially with GT needing just one more win to confirm a playoff berth.

Kusal Mendis: A New Chapter in IPL Begins

Filling the sizeable shoes of Buttler is Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who is all set to make his long-awaited IPL debut. Mendis, fresh from his stint in PSL 10 with Quetta Gladiators, has been named Buttler’s replacement in the GT squad. The wicketkeeper-batter was among the standout performers in the PSL, smashing 143 runs at a strike rate of 168 in five matches before the tournament was paused.

Interestingly, Mendis has long expressed his desire to be part of the IPL but went unsold in multiple auctions. This unexpected call-up could prove to be a turning point in his career, especially as GT gears up for high-stakes matches against the likes of Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings in the final leg of the league phase.

Strategic Impact: How GT Will Cope Without Buttler

Buttler’s absence is more than just a missing name on the team sheet—it’s a tactical headache for the Titans’ think tank. He brought balance, experience, and explosiveness at No. 3, and his partnership with Gill and Sudharsan had been the cornerstone of GT’s batting success. His 500 runs weren’t just runs—they were match-winning contributions in pressure situations.

With Qualifier 1 scheduled for May 29—the same day Buttler is expected to play for England—GT will now look to Kusal Mendis not only as a wicketkeeping option but potentially as a top-order aggressor. While Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra are available, Mendis' form and international pedigree may edge him into the playing XI.

GT Remain Favorites—but Challenges Mount

Despite Buttler’s exit, Gujarat Titans remain title favorites, currently tied on points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru but ahead on net run rate. Their dominant performances earlier in the season mean they still control their playoff destiny. However, integrating a new overseas player at such a crucial stage will test their adaptability.

With fixtures against Delhi (May 18), Lucknow (May 22), and CSK (May 25), followed by a potential Qualifier 1 clash on May 29, every decision—team selection, batting order, and bowling rotations—will now be under the microscope.