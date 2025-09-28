Advertisement
HARDIK PANDYA

BIG Blow For India ! Hardik Pandya Misses Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan Due To...

Hardik Pandya will not take part in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BIG Blow For India ! Hardik Pandya Misses Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan Due To...Pic credit: IANS

In a major blow for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not take part in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

"Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

Playing XIs Of India and Pakistan For Asia Cup 2025 Final

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

More To Follow...

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

