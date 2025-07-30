Big Blow For India ! Jasprit Bumrah To Miss 5th Test Against England Due To THIS Reason

Jasprit Bumrah, IND vs ENG, ENG vs IND, India vs England, IND vs ENG Test series, Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah injury, Jasprit Bumrah fitness, Jasprit Bumrah workload management, Jasprit Bumrah records, Jasprit Bumrah wickets, Jasprit Bumrah records, Jasprit Bumrah vs England, Jasprit Bumrah vs England

In a big blow for India, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fifth and final Test of the series against England at The Oval starting Thursday.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the BCCI medical team has advised to rest Bumrah for the fifth Test in order to safeguard his back, keeping the long-term in mind.

Notably, Bumrah missing the fifth Test is not a surprise decision. Before the start of the series, it was decided by the Indian team management, medical team and Bumrah that ace Indian pacer would play only three of the five Tests and his workload will be managed.

During the ongoing Tour of England, Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, missed the second Test at Edgbaston, and played in the third and fourth Test at Lord's and Old Trafford respectively.

The 31-year-old Bumrah was far from his best and his pace was down during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. He picked only two wickets in 33 overs, which was the most he has bowled in an innings, and for the first time in his Test career, his runs column had breached 100.

Bumrah is currently the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in the series alongside Mohammed Siraj. After the fighting draw in Manchester, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir had said Bumrah was available for the final Test, but two days later, India decided to rest him.

The report further mentioned that Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test with a groin niggle is fit now and likely to replace Bumrah in the Indian playing XI in the fifth Test at the Oval, Akash Deep, who picked up an impressive ten-wicket match haul in the second Test at Edgbaston, bowled in full rhythm during India's optional training session on Tuesday.

England are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1 but India have a chance to draw level by winning the final Test at The Oval in London.