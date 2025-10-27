Big Blow For India: Star Batter Ruled Out Of Women’s World Cup 2025 Due To Injury

Team India has been handed a major blow ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia, as opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury during the final league-stage match against Bangladesh on Sunday (October 26).

The incident occurred at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai during a rain-affected contest. While fielding near the boundary ropes, Rawal slipped and fell awkwardly, immediately clutching her ankle in pain. She was assisted off the field by India’s medical staff and did not return for the remainder of Bangladesh’s innings. The 25-year-old also did not come out to open India’s innings, and the match was eventually abandoned due to persistent rain.

Following the game, Rawal underwent medical scans and was set to consult an independent doctor for further evaluation and confirmation of her reports.

According to The Indian Express, the 24-year-old is unlikely to recover in time for the semi-final, which comes as a huge blow to India’s campaign. Rawal has been one of India’s standout performers this tournament, having amassed 308 runs in six innings, including a brilliant 122 against New Zealand and a solid half-century against Australia earlier in the competition. She has also built crucial opening partnerships with Smriti Mandhana, who is in sensational form herself.

After Rawal’s exit against Bangladesh, Amanjot Kaur stepped up to open the innings with Mandhana. The pair put together a 57-run opening stand, showing promising intent before rain forced the match to a premature end.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s update on Rawal’s injury

Speaking after the Bangladesh game, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided an update on Pratika’s condition, expressing hope for her speedy recovery.

“Our medical team will give an update on her. They are taking care of her, and hopefully, she will be back soon,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match ceremony.

BCCI’s official statement

The BCCI also issued an update regarding Rawal’s injury, confirming that she is under the close supervision of the medical staff.

“Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress,” the statement read.

India wrapped up the league stage in fourth place, securing seven points from seven matches. Despite an inconsistent campaign marked by three wins and three losses, it was enough to seal their semi-final berth. However, facing unbeaten and defending champions Australia in the knockouts will be a massive challenge for the hosts — and Rawal’s potential absence could make the task even tougher.

The incident and subsequent diagnosis have ruled her out of the remainder of the World Cup, marking a heartbreaking end to what had been a breakthrough tournament for the young Indian opener.