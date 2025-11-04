BIG Blow For India ! Ravichandran Ashwin To Miss Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Due To...; Ex-CSK Star Named Replacement

In a major blow for India, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 due to injury.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa, who has played for multiple IPL franchises including CSK, KKR, RR and others will replace Ashwin in the India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The 39-year-old Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was set to make his first appearance post-retirement at the Sixes, but an unfortunate injury has ruled him out of the event.

"I'm really disappointed to miss out on the Hong Kong Sixes this year due to injury. I was looking forward to experiencing the tournament’s unique format and energy. I wish the Indian team all the very best, I’m sure the boys will put on a great show and hopefully lift the trophy," said Ashwin in a statement issued by organisers on Tuesday.



Robin Uthappa's Return To Hong Kong Sixes Under New Captaincy

Uthappa, who captained India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, will return to the side this year. The 2007 ICC T20 World Cup winner is known for his attacking batting style and quick scoring ability. He was one of the standout performers last year at Hong Kong Sixes with the highlight being his 13-ball 52 against Oman.

India will be led by Dinesh Karthik (captain) with Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal alongside Robin Uthappa. The team will aim to better their past record, having won the prestigious Hong Kong Sixes title only once.

Notably, the Hong Kong Sixes is one of world cricket's most entertaining short-format tournaments, featuring six-a-side teams playing six-over innings in a fast-paced and action-filled environment.

Known for big hits, quick scoring, and thrilling finishes, the event continues to attract international stars and passionate fans alike.