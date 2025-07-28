Big Blow For India! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of 5th Test vs England; Ex-CSK Batter Named Replacement

In a massive blow for India, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after sustaining a fracture to his right foot on day one of the fourth match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India have named Tamil Nadu and former CSK batter Narayan Jagadeesan as Rishabh's replacement for the fifth Test against England, which will be played at The Oval from July 31. The 29-year-old Jagadeesan has scored 3373 runs from 52 first-class matches, which includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025 at Kennington Oval, London," it added.



The 27-year-old Pant sustained the injury while batting on the opening day of the Manchester Test, when he was hit on his right boot off a Chris Woakes full-length delivery.

The incident occurred in the 68th over when Pant attempted to reverse sweep Woakes, but instead nicked the ball onto his right foot. After receiving immediate treatment from the physio and in visible discomfort, he was forced off the field during India’s first innings at Old Trafford.

However, he displayed immense grit and resilience as he walked out to bat for India on Day 2 despite his injury and finished with 54 runs off 75 deliveries, which included three fours and two maximums.

Notably, Pant has been one of their key contributors for India with the bat. With 479 runs at an average of 68.42, Pant is India's third-highest run-getter in the ongoing series. This includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-1, with one game to go. The final Test begins at The Oval on July 31.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).