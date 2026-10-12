/Big blow for India ! Rishabh Pant ruled out of first two India A matches in New Zealand

India's preparations for the upcoming red-ball assignments have hit a snag as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been officially ruled out of the first two multi-day matches of the India A tour of New Zealand.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that young wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra will take Pant's place in the India A squad for the opening two fixtures.
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The 29-year-old Pant had been picked in the 'A' squad conditional on medical clearance. He sustained a left side strain earlier this month while captaining Rest of India against Jammu & Kashmir in the Irani Cup.
He will now miss the crucial red-ball preparation ahead of India's senior Test series in New Zealand.
"Rishabh Pant, whose availability for the India A tour of New Zealand was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the first two matches. The wicketkeeper-batter had sustained a left side strain while leading Rest of India in the Irani Cup.
He remains under the care of the BCCI Medical Team and is recovering well. A decision on his availability for the third match will be taken at a later stage," the BCCI said in a statement.
The Men’s Selection Committee has named young Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra as Pant’s replacement for the opening two matches.
With Pant sidelined for the initial part of the tour, the Men’s Selection Committee called up Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra to join Dhruv Jurel, who leads the side - in the wicketkeeping department.
India A is slated to play three multi-day matches against New Zealand A between October 24 and November 10, with games taking place in Lincoln and Christchurch.
The shadow tour was designed to provide key red-ball players valuable game time and acclimatization to seam-friendly Kiwi conditions ahead of the senior Test series.
The primary concern for team management remains Pant's readiness for the senior national side's two-Test tour of New Zealand, set to get underway on November 19.
Pant remains an indispensable linchpin in India's Test middle order. While the medical team has not ruled him out of the third 'A' game or the subsequent Test series, team doctors are opting for a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the core muscle strain before international duties commence.
Updated India A Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (1st and 2nd matches).
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