/Big blow for India ! Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Ireland T20I series

In a major setback for India, star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland due to a lingering left foot injury.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that the 34-year-old mystery spinner is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He sustained the injury during the later stages of the IPL 2026 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.
"Varun Chakravarthy is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in the TATA IPL 2026. He is ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland," the BCCI statement read.
No replacement has been named for him in the squad.
Chakravarthy reportedly suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot/toe during an IPL 2026 match. Despite the issue, he continued to play, a decision that drew some scrutiny. The BCCI is now prioritizing his full recovery to ensure he is available for bigger assignments ahead, including the England series.
While he will miss the matches against Ireland in Belfast scheduled for June 26 and June 28, Chakravarthy has not yet been ruled out from the subsequent T20I leg of the England tour, and a final call on his availability will be made closer to those fixtures.
Varun Chakravarthy, the Chennai-born spinner, has been a key figure in India's white-ball setup. He has picked up 73 wickets in 45 T20Is at an impressive average of 16.61 and was part of the squads that won major ICC titles in recent years.
His last international appearance came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in March 2026.
The two-match T20I series is set to take place on June 26 and 28 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, with matches starting at 5:30 PM IST.
This tour marks the start of a new era in India's T20I setup under captain Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. It also features the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
India have historically dominated Ireland in T20Is, winning all eight previous encounters. The most recent clash was an eight-wicket victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
With Chakravarthy unavailable, India will lean more heavily on wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and the experienced spin options like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the middle overs. The pace attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna, will also play a crucial role on what are expected to be helpful conditions in Belfast.
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
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