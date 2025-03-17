Big Blow For KKR: Umran Malik Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Chetan Sakariya Named Replacement

IPL 2025: Pace sensation Umran Malik has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, dealing a blow to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The speedster, who was picked for INR 75 lakh at the auction, will miss the entire season. Chetan Sakariya has been named as his replacement. Sakariya, a left-arm pacer, has played one ODI and two T20Is for India and featured in 19 IPL matches, taking 20 wickets. The franchise hopes his addition will strengthen their bowling attack.

Umran’s KKR Dream Cut Short

Before the IPL 2025 season, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not retain Umran, placing him in the auction pool. Upon being picked by KKR, he expressed excitement about working with bowling coach Bharat Arun and his confidence in making a comeback to the Indian team through strong IPL performances.

“I am so excited to don the KKR jersey. I am confident about getting plenty of opportunities this time. You will see a different Umran Malik this season,” the pacer had said earlier. Umran became a sensation in IPL 2022, clocking speeds over 150 kmph consistently for SRH, leading to his India debut in the shortest format.

KKR to Begin IPL 2025 on March 22

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The season opener will set the tone for a tournament that culminates in the final on May 25 at the same venue.

The first double-header of the season will be on March 23, with SunRisers Hyderabad facing Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game, followed by Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the evening clash.

For the 2025 season, KKR has appointed Dwayne Bravo as their mentor and Otis Gibson as their assistant coach.

KKR Squad for IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.With Umran Malik’s absence, KKR will look to Sakariya and their experienced bowling lineup to defend their title. Will they overcome this setback and shine in IPL 2025?