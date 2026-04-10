Big blow for LSG: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026 as injury drama forces last-minute replacement hunt

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of IPL 2026, delivering a significant setback to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are now racing to finalize an overseas spin replacement within 24–48 hours. The Sri Lankan all-rounder failed to clear fitness benchmarks after a recurring hamstring injury, forcing LSG to move on as the tournament gains momentum.

Big blow for LSG as Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026

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Wanindu Hasaranga will not feature in IPL 2026, ending weeks of speculation around his availability. LSG’s director of cricket Tom Moody confirmed the development during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, making it clear the franchise could no longer wait.

Hasaranga’s absence is not just a squad change. It alters LSG’s balance. He was expected to play a dual role as a wicket-taking leg-spinner and a lower-order finisher, something few players in the league offer consistently.

The core issue remains fitness. Hasaranga has not returned to competitive cricket since picking up a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Without clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket, he was ineligible for an NOC, effectively ending his IPL hopes.

Replacement race heats up as LSG eye overseas spinner

LSG are now actively exploring replacements, with George Linde emerging as a strong contender.

Linde offers a similar profile on paper:

Over 250 T20 matches

218 wickets at a 7.42 economy

Useful lower-order batting

However, this is not a straightforward like-for-like swap. LSG already have Shahbaz Ahmed and M Siddharth performing similar roles in the current setup. That raises a tactical question: do LSG need redundancy or differentiation?

Other reported options include:

Liam Dawson

Rehan Ahmed

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mohammad Nabi

Each brings a distinct skillset, particularly in mystery spin or experience under pressure, areas where LSG might look to strengthen rather than replicate.

Recurring injuries derail Hasaranga’s momentum

Hasaranga’s injury history has become a persistent concern. Since 2023, he has undergone multiple procedures for hamstring issues, including a Grade 3 tear that ruled him out of major tournaments like the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup.

In early 2026, he underwent another procedure in Singapore for recurring discomfort, alongside dealing with chronic heel pain in 2024. This pattern raises serious workload and longevity concerns for both franchise and international cricket.

LSG’s bowling unit steps up despite setback

Despite losing a marquee overseas player, LSG’s bowling attack has held firm. In fact, it has emerged as one of their strongest assets this season.

Mohammed Shami has led the attack with consistency, while young pacer Prince Yadav has impressed enough to keep established names like Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav out of the XI.

The presence of Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje adds depth, even if team combinations have limited opportunities for all.

In spin, the responsibility has been shared effectively, reducing immediate pressure to find a perfect Hasaranga replacement.