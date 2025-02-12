Big Blow For Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2025 As Star Afghanistan Spinner Allah Ghazanfar Gets Injured, Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

In a major setback for both Afghanistan and Mumbai Indians, young spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18-year-old off-spinner sustained a severe L4 vertebra fracture during Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe, forcing him into an extended recovery period of at least four months. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the unfortunate news on Wednesday, stating, “AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis. He will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period.” This development has left Afghanistan scrambling for a replacement ahead of their crucial tournament in Pakistan, with left-arm spinner Nangyal Kharoti stepping in to fill the void in the 15-member squad.

A Rising Star’s Setback

Ghazanfar, widely regarded as one of the most promising young spinners in world cricket, has had a rapid rise in international cricket. He gained prominence after his stellar performance in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where he played a pivotal role in Afghanistan’s triumph over Sri Lanka A in the final.

His impressive domestic and international performances earned him a lucrative IPL contract with Mumbai Indians, who secured his services for INR 4.8 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The franchise had high hopes for him to strengthen their spin department alongside New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner.

However, with this injury ruling him out of the entire IPL season, MI will now have to explore alternative options for their spin attack ahead of the new campaign.

Mumbai Indians’ Selection Dilemma

Ghazanfar’s absence presents a significant challenge for Mumbai Indians, a team that has historically relied on a strong spin contingent to complement their pace attack. While Santner is a proven performer, the unavailability of a specialist wrist-spinner of Ghazanfar’s caliber may force MI to seek a replacement before the season kicks off.

With IPL franchises allowed to pick injury replacements, MI’s scouting team will now have to decide whether to sign an overseas replacement or promote a domestic talent to cover the void left by the Afghan spinner.

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan’s Tough Road Ahead

For Afghanistan, the absence of Ghazanfar is a major blow to their Champions Trophy campaign. They are placed in a challenging Group B alongside South Africa, England, and Australia. The spin-heavy Afghanistan side relies on the experience of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, but Ghazanfar’s exclusion disrupts the team’s bowling balance.

The newly named replacement, Nangyal Kharoti, has limited international experience but has shown glimpses of his talent in the shorter formats. He has played seven ODIs and six T20Is, picking up 11 wickets in the 50-over format at an impressive average of 16.54.

Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy campaign begins on February 21 against South Africa in Karachi, followed by key encounters against England (February 26) and Australia (February 28) in Lahore. Without Ghazanfar, the team will need their seasoned spinners to step up and fill the void.

What’s Next for Ghazanfar?

The road to recovery will be a crucial phase in Ghazanfar’s young career. The nature of vertebral fractures means he will have to undergo extensive rehabilitation before making a return to competitive cricket. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, both Afghanistan and MI will be hopeful that their young star can make a full recovery and get back to his best.

For now, though, it’s a waiting game, and both teams must navigate their upcoming campaigns without one of the most exciting young spinners in the game today.