Big blow for New Zealand ! Lockie Ferguson to return home from T20 World Cup 2026 due to...

New Zealand's fast-bowling spearhead Lockie Ferguson is set to fly home from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old pacer Ferguson has been granted parental leave to be with his wife, Emma, for the birth of their first child.

The development won't necessarily end Ferguson's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, should the Black Caps secure tournament progression and the fast bowler is clear to return to the sub-continent in time.

Notably, New Zealand lost to South Africa in their most recent T20 World Cup appearance. But after beating Afghanistan to launch their campaign, they are still firmly in the mix to advance to the Super 8 stage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 34-year-old Ferguson will be unavailable for the team's final Group D contest against Canada on Tuesday, a game they may need to win to lock in tournament progression, pending other results.



ALSO READ: India and Pakistan skip handshakes once again, this time at Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars; sets high-stakes tone for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Rob Walter Reacts To Lockie Ferguson's Leave

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter was supportive of Lockie Ferguson’s leave.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he'll be at home for such a special occasion,” the Black Caps coach said.

"At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them," he added.

Notably, Ferguson has been a vital cog in the Kiwi bowling attack during this tournament, claiming four wickets across three matches with a best of 1/28 against South Africa in their most recent outing.

In Ferguson's absence, New Zealand is likely to call upon tall pacer Kyle Jamieson to lead the attack alongside Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy.

Qualification Stakes

The Black Caps currently sit second in Group D with four points. A victory against Canada on February 17 would guarantee their advancement to the Super Eights. Notably, the team may face further disruptions as Matt Henry is also expecting a child soon and could potentially require similar leave later in the tournament.

New Zealand Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Reserves: Ben Sears, Cole McConchie