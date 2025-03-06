Big Blow For New Zealand, Matt Henry Gets Injured Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final

New Zealand’s road to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final has come at a cost. Their key pacer, Matt Henry, suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the semi-final against South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Despite the setback, the Black Caps stormed into their first Champions Trophy final since 2009 with a commanding 50-run victory. However, Henry’s injury now looms as a major concern ahead of their summit clash against India on March 9 in Dubai.

How Did Matt Henry Get Injured?

During the 29th over of South Africa’s innings, the 33-year-old speedster made a valiant effort to take a diving catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. While Henry completed the catch successfully, he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder, immediately showing signs of discomfort.

New Zealand’s medical staff rushed to assess him, and he had to leave the field for treatment. Although he later returned to bowl two more overs, his restricted movement was evident. Henry finished with figures of 2/43 in seven overs, including the crucial wicket of Kagiso Rabada.

Speaking after the game, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner provided an update, stating, “Have to wait and see how Matt Henry’s shoulder is. It's a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see.”

Will Matt Henry Play in the Champions Trophy Final?

With only a few days before the all-important final, New Zealand’s team management is racing against time to determine Henry’s availability. His presence is vital, considering he has been the best bowler in the tournament, claiming 10 wickets in just four matches.

Henry was instrumental in New Zealand’s group-stage encounter against India in Dubai, where he dismantled their batting order with a five-wicket haul. His scalps included star players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya. However, despite his brilliance, India managed to secure a 44-run victory, thanks to Varun Chakaravarthy’s magical spell.

If Henry is ruled out, New Zealand will have a huge void to fill, especially against an Indian batting lineup that has looked dominant throughout the tournament. Potential replacements include experienced pacer Tim Southee or a spin-bowling all-rounder to adjust for the conditions in Dubai.

New Zealand’s Dominant Semi-Final Performance

Despite the injury concern, New Zealand put on a clinical display against South Africa to seal their spot in the final. The Black Caps batted first and posted a competitive total of 287/8, with Rachin Ravindra’s 89 and Daryl Mitchell’s 72 leading the charge.

In response, South Africa faltered under the scoreboard pressure. While David Miller waged a lone battle with a superb century (100), the Kiwi bowlers ensured they never got too close. Trent Boult (3/42) and Lockie Ferguson (2/38) delivered in crunch moments to bowl out South Africa for 237.