Big Blow For New Zealand! Star Pacer Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 On Eve Of Pakistan Clash

New Zealand have suffered a major blow on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against hosts Pakistan with key pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

The 33-year-old Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament.

"Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation," the New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Fellow pacer Kyle Jamieson will replace Ferguson in the New Zealand squad and will depart for Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

While Jamieson has played 45 international matches for New Zealand, he hasn't featured in an ODI since he played against Bangladesh in Mirpur in September 2023.

The loss of Ferguson will further dent New Zealand's hopes at the Champions Trophy 2025, with the side also forced to replace pacer Ben Sears due to injury earlier this week. Seamer Jacob Duffy came into their squad on that occasion.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead was disappointed to lose Ferguson for the event, but is confident Jamieson can perform well as his replacement.

"We’re really disappointed for Lockie. Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event," said Stead.

"We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon," he added.

Stead said Jamieson’s unique skill set made him an effective replacement for Ferguson.

"Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan. He’s shown since returning in the Dream11 Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event," he said.

"We’ve been pleased with the progress he’s made since returning and we feel his loading over the past few weeks and his successful spells in the recent Ford Trophy match mean he will be good to go if required in the tournament," he added.

New Zealand start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young