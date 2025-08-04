Big Blow For Pakistan ! Fakhar Zaman To Miss Remainder Of West Indies Tour Due To THIS Reason

In a massive blow for Pakistan, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out from the remainder of West Indies tour. The 35-year-old Zaman was sidelined for the third T20I after picking up a left hamstring strain during the second T20I in Lauderhill and now has been ruled out of the forthcoming three-match ODI series against the Caribbean side.





The injury occurred in the 19th over of West Indies’ innings as Zaman chased a ball in the outfield. After a medical evaluation, a mild strain was confirmed in his left hamstring.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fakhar received immediate treatment and initial care following his injury and the left-hander is set to return to Pakistan.His rehabilitation will be overseen by the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The PCB didn't mention whether a replacement will be named or not for the three-match ODI series with the West Indies."Fakhar will return to Pakistan on the evening of August 4 and will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore," the PCB said in a statement.Notably, Khushdil Shah stepped in to replace Zaman in the playing XI for the third T20I, which Pakistan won by 13 runs in Florida on Sunday.Before getting injured, Fakhar made promising starts in the first two T20Is, scoring 28 and 20, but was unable to convert either into a substantial innings.Ironically, Fakhar had been brought into that squad as a replacement for Saim Ayub, who had suffered a nearly identical injury six weeks earlier in South Africa while chasing a ball to the boundary. Saim ended up spending three months on the sidelines.