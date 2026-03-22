BIG blow for PSL ! Dasun Shanaka to leave Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

In a major blow for Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka has reportedly opted out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Shanaka is set to be signed by the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2026 season as a replacement of the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was earlier ruled out due to a groin injury. This marks yet another high-profile exit from the PSL ahead of its upcoming season, highlighting the growing pull of the IPL for overseas stars.

Notably, the 34-year-old Shanaka went unsold at IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi last December. Later, he was signed by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2026 auction for PKR 75 lakh. The Sri Lankan cricketer has informed the Qalandars of his decision to withdraw and the formalities for the switch from PSL to IPL are reportedly being finalized.

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"Yes, we're close to signing him. A few formalities are pending. He has to complete some paperwork with Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC)," a top official from Rajasthan Royals told Cricbuzz.



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IPL Over PSL

Notably, Dasun Shanaka has become the second high-profile player in recent times to trade a PSL stint for the IPL. He follows Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, who pulled out of his PSL contract with Islamabad United to join the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026 season.

The latest development has dealt a fresh setback to the PSL's credibility among fans and observers. Pakistani supporters have expressed frustration online, with many pointing to a pattern of overseas players prioritizing the IPL's glamour, bigger paydays, and global exposure over commitments in the PSL.

Notably, players are increasingly making the call to opt for the lucrative financial rewards of the IPL, even if it means walking away from active PSL commitments with two leagues often overlapping.

While many players have shifted the other way - opting for PSL after going unsold in IPL auctions - a select few have ditched their PSL commitments to secure IPL contracts.

Why Rajasthan Royals Chose Dasun Shanaka?

The decision from Rajasthan Royals to bring in Dasun Shanaka is not surprising. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara is from Sri Lanka, while assistant coach Vikram Rathour recently served as Sri Lanka’s batting coach during the T20 World Cup 2026, when Shanaka led the side. Though the co-hosts Sri Lanka failed to reach semifinals, Shanaka impressed with two half-centuries in the tournament.

As the Sri Lankan T20I captain, Shanaka brings a wealth of international leadership experience to a Royals squad now led by Riyan Parag.