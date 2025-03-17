Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25. The upcoming season will mark the start of captain Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting's journey at Punjab Kings.

However, the Punjab-based franchise have suffered a big blow ahead of the start of the season as Afghanistan all-rounder Azamatullah Omarzai is set to join the Kings' squad very late.

According to a PTI report, Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings has been delayed due to personal reasons. The foreign players of Punjab Kings are arriving from Monday onwards but Omarzai, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, would be able to join the squad only on May 20.

"Omarzai has some issue at home. He will be in India by May 20. The rest of the foreign players start trickling in from today," said an IPL source.

Meanwhile, new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal reached Chandigarh on Sunday night after a training camp in Dharamsala where they will play three home games this season.

On the other hand, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and captain Iyer, who were part of India's Champions Trophy squad, have also joined the team in Chandigarh. The Indian players were given a week off post the Champions Trophy triumph.

After leading KKR to the title last season, Shreyas will be expected to pull Punjab Kings out of doldrums after more than a decade of under-performance.

The Punjab Kings squad is packed with all-rounders including Marco Jansen, Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who returns to the franchise.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Schedule

vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad- March 25 - 7:30 PM

vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow - April 1 - 7:30 PM

vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh - April 5 - 7:30 PM

vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh - April 8 - 7:30 PM

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad - April 12 - 7:30 PM

vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh - April 15 - 7:30 PM

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru - April 18 - 7:30 PM

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh - April 20 - 3:30 PM

vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata - April 26 - 7:30 PM

vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai - April 30 - 7:30 PM

vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala - May 4 - 7:30 PM

vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala - May 8 - 7:30 PM

vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala - May 11 - 3:30 PM

vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur - May 16 - 7:30 PM