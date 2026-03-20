Big blow for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, Sam Curran likely to miss season due to THIS reason
Rajasthan Royals face a huge setback as Sam Curran is likely to miss IPL 2026 due to injury. Here’s what it means for RR.
- Sam Curran’s absence removes a crucial balance option for Rajasthan Royals across both batting and bowling phases.
-
- The high-profile RR-CSK trade now faces scrutiny after Curran’s injury setback ahead of IPL 2026.
-
- Early injuries to multiple stars underline the growing impact of scheduling on IPL team compositions.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major setback just days before IPL 2026, with England allrounder Sam Curran set to miss the entire season due to a suspected groin injury. Curran, who was expected to play a key dual role with bat and ball after his high-profile trade from Chennai Super Kings, now leaves a significant gap in RR’s balance ahead of their opening game.
Also Read: From heartbreak to new beginnings: How Dinesh Karthik found love again with Dipika Pallikal after a life-changing setback
The 27-year-old last featured in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India on March 5, raising immediate concerns over his fitness heading into the IPL.
Why Sam Curran’s absence is a massive blow for RR
Curran was not just another overseas pick. He was central to Rajasthan Royals’ squad planning for IPL 2026.
- Powerplay flexibility: Can swing the new ball and pick early wickets
- Death overs option: Proven variations under pressure
- Middle-order stability: Left-handed finisher with big-hitting ability
RR’s strategy relied on Curran as a three-dimensional player. His absence disrupts both the bowling combinations and finishing depth.
From a tactical standpoint, RR now lose a left-arm seam option, which is crucial in Indian conditions where variety often dictates matchups.
The trade that now looks risky
Curran’s move to RR was part of one of the biggest IPL trade deals in recent years.
- RR acquired Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja
- Chennai Super Kings brought in Sanju Samson
At the time, RR looked to have strengthened their allround depth significantly. However, Curran’s injury now tilts the early advantage back towards CSK.
This also increases the pressure on Jadeja to shoulder more responsibility across phases.
Who can replace Sam Curran in RR’s XI?
Rajasthan Royals are yet to officially name a replacement, but internal reshuffling is already underway.
Likely options within the squad:
- Donovan Ferreira: Explosive finisher, part-time offspin
- Ravindra Jadeja: Will take on a larger allround role
- Overseas replacement: RR may explore a like-for-like seam-bowling allrounder
Ferreira, traded from Delhi Capitals, could step into the middle-order role, but he does not offer the same bowling reliability as Curran.
Curran’s IPL record and recent form
Despite a relatively quiet IPL 2025 with CSK, Curran’s overall T20 credentials remain strong.
- IPL stats: 997 runs, 54 wickets in 64 matches
- T20I record (England): 66 wickets, 696 runs
Peak value: Former IPL’s most expensive player (INR 18.5 crore in 2023)
However, his dip in form last season combined with fitness concerns raises questions about workload management for multi-format players.
Wider injury concerns ahead of IPL 2026
Curran is not the only big name facing injury setbacks before the season.
- Nathan Ellis ruled out with a hamstring injury
- Harshit Rana likely to miss the full season
- Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood set to miss initial matches
This trend highlights a growing issue: packed international calendars impacting IPL availability.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv