Big blow for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, Sam Curran likely to miss season due to THIS reason

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major setback just days before IPL 2026, with England allrounder Sam Curran set to miss the entire season due to a suspected groin injury. Curran, who was expected to play a key dual role with bat and ball after his high-profile trade from Chennai Super Kings, now leaves a significant gap in RR’s balance ahead of their opening game.

The 27-year-old last featured in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India on March 5, raising immediate concerns over his fitness heading into the IPL.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Sam Curran’s absence is a massive blow for RR

Curran was not just another overseas pick. He was central to Rajasthan Royals’ squad planning for IPL 2026.

Powerplay flexibility: Can swing the new ball and pick early wickets

Death overs option: Proven variations under pressure

Middle-order stability: Left-handed finisher with big-hitting ability

RR’s strategy relied on Curran as a three-dimensional player. His absence disrupts both the bowling combinations and finishing depth.

From a tactical standpoint, RR now lose a left-arm seam option, which is crucial in Indian conditions where variety often dictates matchups.

The trade that now looks risky

Curran’s move to RR was part of one of the biggest IPL trade deals in recent years.

RR acquired Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings brought in Sanju Samson

At the time, RR looked to have strengthened their allround depth significantly. However, Curran’s injury now tilts the early advantage back towards CSK.

This also increases the pressure on Jadeja to shoulder more responsibility across phases.

Who can replace Sam Curran in RR’s XI?

Rajasthan Royals are yet to officially name a replacement, but internal reshuffling is already underway.

Likely options within the squad:

Donovan Ferreira: Explosive finisher, part-time offspin

Ravindra Jadeja: Will take on a larger allround role

Overseas replacement: RR may explore a like-for-like seam-bowling allrounder

Ferreira, traded from Delhi Capitals, could step into the middle-order role, but he does not offer the same bowling reliability as Curran.

Curran’s IPL record and recent form

Despite a relatively quiet IPL 2025 with CSK, Curran’s overall T20 credentials remain strong.

IPL stats: 997 runs, 54 wickets in 64 matches

T20I record (England): 66 wickets, 696 runs

Peak value: Former IPL’s most expensive player (INR 18.5 crore in 2023)

However, his dip in form last season combined with fitness concerns raises questions about workload management for multi-format players.

Wider injury concerns ahead of IPL 2026

Curran is not the only big name facing injury setbacks before the season.

Nathan Ellis ruled out with a hamstring injury

Harshit Rana likely to miss the full season

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood set to miss initial matches

This trend highlights a growing issue: packed international calendars impacting IPL availability.