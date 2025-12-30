Big Blow For RCB As Ellyse Perry Withdraws From WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a major setback ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the tournament. The Australian international, who has been one of the most consistent performers in the league, will not be available for the upcoming season due to personal reasons.

Big Blow for RCB Ahead of WPL 2026

Perry’s withdrawal comes as a significant disappointment for RCB, who had retained her as one of their key overseas players. The experienced all-rounder has been instrumental in the franchise’s success in previous seasons, contributing with both bat and ball and providing leadership in high-pressure moments. Her absence leaves a major void in RCB’s lineup, especially given her ability to stabilise the middle order and deliver crucial overs with the ball.

Since the inception of the Women’s Premier League, Ellyse Perry has been one of the standout overseas stars. Known for her calm temperament and match-winning abilities, she has played several defining knocks for RCB and often stepped up when the team needed her most. Her performances have made her one of the most reliable all-rounders in women’s cricket.

Replacement Announced

Following Perry’s withdrawal, RCB have named Sayali Satghare as her replacement for the upcoming season. While Satghare brings promise and domestic experience, filling Perry’s shoes will be a tough challenge, given the Australian star’s consistency and experience on the big stage.

The absence of Perry forces RCB to rethink their team combination, particularly in balancing their batting and bowling units. The franchise may now rely more heavily on its Indian core and other overseas players to shoulder responsibility throughout the tournament.

Looking Ahead

With the WPL 2026 approaching, RCB will hope that their revamped combination can still deliver a strong campaign despite this setback. Meanwhile, fans will eagerly await updates on Perry’s return to competitive cricket, as her presence remains invaluable to both franchise and international cricket.