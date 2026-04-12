Big blow for RCB ! Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians?

In a surprising move, star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was left out of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI for their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Hazlewood made his long-awaited return to the field just days ago for RCB's IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals after overcoming injuries but he wasn't picked for the Mumbai Indians game on Sunday.



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Toss Update, Changes In Lineup For MI, RCB

Skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss as the Mumbai Indians elected to field first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians made two changes in their playing XI, bringing in Mitchell Santner and Mayank Markande in place of AM Ghazanfar and Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, RCB made one change, leaving out Josh Hazlewood and bringing back Jacob Duffy.

Interestingly, RCB captain Rajat Patidar did not offer a specific reason for not picking Hazlewood, leaving room for speculation.

"Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure," said Patidar at the toss.

"This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood," he added.

Notably, Hazlewood who replaced Duffy in RCB's playing XI, went for 44 in his four overs in the last match.

On the other hand, Duffy had earlier impressed in his first two matches for the RCB, picking up five wickets. He returned figures of 3/22 in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28, and followed it up with 2/58 in four overs against Chennai Super Kings in RCB’s second game.

Playing XIs, Impact Substitutes For MI, RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact Substitutes: Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

Impact Substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa