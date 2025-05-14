Big Blow For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajat Patidar Likely To Miss RCB vs KKR Game In IPL 2025 Restart

As the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumes on May 17, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is facing a significant setback. Captain Rajat Patidar, who has been an instrumental figure in RCB's campaign this season, is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to a finger injury sustained during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This injury could potentially derail RCB's momentum as they aim to finish strong in the league phase of IPL 2025.

Rajat Patidar's Injury: A Setback for RCB’s Leadership

Rajat Patidar, who took on the leadership role for the first time in IPL 2025, has been performing admirably. However, a finger injury during RCB's previous match against CSK has put his availability in jeopardy. Despite the IPL’s brief suspension, which allowed Patidar some recovery time, it appears the 31-year-old batter is not yet match-fit. According to reports from Indian Express, Patidar is still in the recovery phase and may need more time to fully heal.

The Captaincy Conundrum: Who Will Lead RCB?

In Patidar’s absence, there is uncertainty around who will take charge of RCB. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who has been in excellent form this season, is the likely candidate to step in as the captain. Sharma was already called upon to lead RCB during a previous game when Patidar was sidelined. His leadership, combined with his sharp batting skills, could prove crucial if he is asked to step into the big shoes of the team’s skipper for the IPL 2025 restart.

This leadership gap comes at a critical juncture, as RCB is currently second in the points table with 16 points, tied with Gujarat Titans. The team will need its captain to inspire them through the home stretch to secure a playoff spot. With only a handful of matches remaining, RCB’s hopes of reaching the playoffs hinge on the availability of key players like Patidar.

Impact of Patidar's Injury on RCB's Playoff Hopes

Patidar’s leadership has been pivotal to RCB's strong performance this season, and his absence could affect the team’s dynamics, especially in high-stakes matches like the one against KKR. While there are no official confirmations yet, it’s clear that RCB’s management will have to carefully navigate this challenge. Patidar might even be used as an Impact Player in the match, but only if his recovery allows him to participate as a batter.

RCB’s roster has already faced challenges with injuries. Middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out due to a hamstring injury before the IPL’s suspension, and Mayank Agarwal was brought in as his replacement. Patidar's injury only adds to the pressure on RCB, who will need their players to step up in a high-stakes scenario.

IPL 2025: RCB's Remaining Fixtures and Playoff Potential

RCB's clash with KKR will be a pivotal match for both teams. With the IPL points table being so tightly contested, every win is crucial. The return of key players and the team’s leadership structure will significantly impact RCB's path to the playoffs.

Patidar’s injury is particularly concerning as it comes at a time when RCB’s batting lineup has shown promise, but consistency has been a challenge. Players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis will need to take on additional responsibility in Patidar's absence, ensuring that RCB stays in the race for the top four.