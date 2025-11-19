Big Blow For South Africa Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd Test: Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen Injuries Spark Major Selection Concerns

As South Africa gear up for the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati, their preparations have hit an unexpected hurdle. Two of their biggest match-winners from the Kolkata Test—Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen—are nursing injuries that have raised fresh concerns within the camp. After a historic 30-run win at the Eden Gardens, the Proteas suddenly find themselves battling time as they await the fitness update of their two Kolkata heroes.

Double Injury Blow After Historic Kolkata Win

According to a report by News18 CricketNext, off-spinner Simon Harmer is struggling with a shoulder niggle, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is undergoing treatment for discomfort of his own. Both players reportedly visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility that treated India’s captain Shubman Gill, to undergo medical assessment.

While initial evaluations haven’t declared either injury “serious,” team management is expected to monitor them closely over the next 48 hours. With the IND vs SA 2nd Test scheduled to begin on November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium, time is running out for the visitors.

Harmer’s Spin Web Changed the Series

Harmer was the architect of South Africa’s breakthrough win, delivering one of the finest overseas performances of his career. His combined 8-wicket haul (4/30 and 4/21) tore through India’s left-hand-heavy middle order and exploited the rapidly deteriorating Eden Gardens pitch to perfection. Bowling nearly 30 overs, Harmer showcased control, discipline, and tactical brilliance that turned the match on its head.

With Guwahati expected to offer turn from Day 1, losing Harmer would be a massive setback for South Africa. In his absence, the visitors may have to rely on Senuran Muthusamy, though the experience gap is stark.

Jansen’s All-Round Influence Makes Him Irreplaceable

Marco Jansen’s workload in Kolkata was equally significant. With figures of 3/25 and 2/15, he delivered sharp, incisive spells that punctured India’s resistance in both innings. His bounce, angle, and ability to strike early made him the perfect foil to Keshav Maharaj and the rest of the attack.

If Jansen is not risked for the Guwahati Test, the straightforward replacement would be Kagiso Rabada, who was rested for the first match. But Rabada’s inclusion would change the team’s balance, especially on a surface where South Africa may need two frontline spinners.

India Also Grapple With Their Own Injury Headache

India’s camp isn’t trouble-free either. Captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck niggle during the Kolkata Test, is still under observation after being discharged from the hospital. Though PTI reported he is expected to travel with the team to Guwahati, his participation looks increasingly doubtful.

If Gill is ruled out, the BCCI may need to look at alternatives. Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has already joined the squad, hinting at possible reshuffling. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel were seen practising with a single pad, preparing for extreme spin—an indication of the conditions India expect in the northeast.