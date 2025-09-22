Big Blow For South Africa ! Temba Bavuma To Miss Pakistan Tests Due To THIS Reason; Check Full Proteas Squad

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa's first assignment of their World Test Championship title defence, against Pakistan, with a calf strain. Aiden Markram will lead the South African Test side in Bavuma's absence on the Pakistan tour.

The 35-year-old Bavuma is still recovering from a left grade two calf strain sustained during the recent white-ball tour of England

Meanwhile, South Africa also announced that veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second Test of the Pakistan tour. The spin duties will be largely handled by Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen, along with Simon Harmer, who last featured for the Proteas in 2023.

While Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen lead the pace contingent, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson aren't a part of the mix for the Tests. Ngidi, who had also suffered an injury during the England tour, remains a part of the South Africa squad for the white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour.



South Africa Head Coach Reacts To Temba Bavuma's Injury

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad feels that Temba Bavuma's presence will be missed on and off the field during the upcoming Pakistan tour.

"Temba's calf strain will unfortunately keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November. Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available. He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed," Conrad said.

"At the same time, the majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I'm confident they will embrace the challenge. Pakistan is one of the tougher places to tour, and with spin-friendly conditions expected and Keshav only available from the second game, it was important to have an experienced campaigner like Simon in the squad to provide extra depth in the spin department," he added.

On Ngidi's absence from the Test squad in Pakistan, Conrad explained that the pacer was left out as his skill set was not considered ideal for the anticipated conditions.

"We don't think Lungi will be as effective in Tests in Pakistan. Hence, not including him," he said.

Notably, South Africa will play two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs in Pakistan before two multi-format series in India, which will make up the bulk of their preparation for the T20 World Cup. They won't play any Test at home in the 2025-26 season but host West Indies for the five T20Is before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa Squad For Pakistan Test Series

Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne