Big Blow For Team India Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash In Champions Trophy 2025 As Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Returns To South Africa Due To THIS Reason

The excitement surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was tempered by a shocking and deeply saddening turn of events for Team India. Just days before their much-anticipated opener against Bangladesh on February 20, the team was hit with the news that their bowling coach, Morne Morkel, would be returning to South Africa due to a personal tragedy. While details remain unclear, rumors suggest that the former South African fast bowler lost his father, which has led to his abrupt departure from the squad.

Morkel’s Sudden Absence: A Major Setback for India

Morne Morkel had been with Team India since his arrival in Dubai on February 15, engaging in key practice sessions with the squad. However, on February 17, Morkel was conspicuously absent from the team’s practice, and it was soon revealed that he would be heading back to South Africa. This untimely loss has left the Indian team without one of their key coaching figures just as the Champions Trophy is about to begin.

As India gears up for their opening match against Bangladesh, Morkel’s absence raises concerns. The bowling unit, already facing challenges with Jasprit Bumrah not being part of the squad, could feel the void left by Morkel’s departure. With Mohammed Shami still shaking off rust from his recent performances, Morkel's leadership in guiding India’s pace attack will surely be missed.

Team India’s Preparations Under the Shadow of Uncertainty

Despite this setback, the Indian team has been training relentlessly ahead of their first match. On February 16, Team India held an intense practice session at the ICC Academy, with players focusing on both technical skills and power-hitting ahead of the high-stakes tournament.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been working diligently to fine-tune his aggressive game. Known for his technical prowess, Rahul is looking to embrace a more attacking style, especially with the finishers’ role in mind. His big-hitting capabilities were on full display during a training session on Monday, where he cleared the ropes with remarkable ease. Rahul, who has shown flashes of brilliance in recent matches, could be pivotal in accelerating the innings during the final overs of matches in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who has been pushing for a spot in the playing XI, appeared in top form. After a minor scare from a knee injury sustained during a practice session, Pant was seen training without any strapping on his left knee, indicating that he is fully fit and ready to make an impact.

Key Players in Form Ahead of the Tournament

India’s top order is looking sharp, with opener Shubman Gill in sublime touch following a stellar Player-of-the-Series performance against England in the recent ODI series. Gill’s elegance and class at the crease have made him a player to watch, and he’ll likely play a crucial role in setting a solid foundation for India’s innings.

Captain Rohit Sharma also seems to have regained his form, with a scintillating 119 in the second ODI against England. His ability to play delicate touch shots and execute well-timed late cuts makes him an integral part of the Indian batting lineup. Similarly, Virat Kohli, who has been steadily regaining his touch, looks poised to lead the charge in the middle overs, with his technical acumen shining through during practice.