BIG Blow for Team India ! Star opener to miss next T20 World Cup 2026 match due to...

In a huge blow to Team India, star opener and World No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, is likely to miss India's second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Abhishek, who has been a cornerstone of India's aggressive batting approach, is likely to be sidelined due to a stomach upset and viral fever.

Medical Update Of Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is suffering from a combination of a high fever and a stomach bug. He played through illness during the tournament opener against the USA but was visibly struggling, falling for a golden duck and failing to take the field during the second innings. The left-handed batter was substituted, with Sanju Samson handling fielding duties in his place.

According to reports, Abhishek didn't travel to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He was the only member missing from Team India's training session in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

All eyes on Abhishek's fitness ahead of Pak clash

With a major clash against Pakistan on the horizon, the Gautam Gambhir-led India management is expected to take a cautious approach to ensure Abhishek is 100 percent fit for the later stages of the tournament.

Potential Replacements

Should Abhishek be rested, Sanju Samson, the versatile wicketkeeper-batter is the primary candidate to step in for the clash against Namibia on Thursday.

More to follow...