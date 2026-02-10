Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015597https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/big-blow-for-team-india-star-opener-abhishek-sharma-to-miss-next-t20-world-cup-2026-match-due-to-3015597.html
NewsCricketBIG Blow for Team India ! Star opener to miss next T20 World Cup 2026 match due to...
ABHISHEK SHARMA

BIG Blow for Team India ! Star opener to miss next T20 World Cup 2026 match due to...

Star opener is likely to miss India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BIG Blow for Team India ! Star opener to miss next T20 World Cup 2026 match due to...Pic credit: BCCI

In a huge blow to Team India, star opener and World No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, is likely to miss India's second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Abhishek, who has been a cornerstone of India's aggressive batting approach, is likely to be sidelined due to a stomach upset and viral fever.

Medical Update Of Abhishek Sharma

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma is suffering from a combination of a high fever and a stomach bug. He played through illness during the tournament opener against the USA but was visibly struggling, falling for a golden duck and failing to take the field during the second innings. The left-handed batter was substituted, with Sanju Samson handling fielding duties in his place.

According to reports, Abhishek didn't travel to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He was the only member missing from Team India's training session in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

All eyes on Abhishek's fitness ahead of Pak clash

With a major clash against Pakistan on the horizon, the Gautam Gambhir-led India management is expected to take a cautious approach to ensure Abhishek is 100 percent fit for the later stages of the tournament.

Potential Replacements

Should Abhishek be rested, Sanju Samson, the versatile wicketkeeper-batter is the primary candidate to step in for the clash against Namibia on Thursday.

More to follow... 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives extortion threat demanding crores of rupees: Report
General M M Naravane
'This is the Status': Ex-Army Chief's first reaction amid row over his memoir
Eye health
Common mistakes people make after noticing vision problems & how to avoid them
Salman Khan
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt appear in cameo roles in Saudi action drama
milk prices
Milk price hike unlikely in 2026, says Indian Dairy Association President
personal care
Top Vitamin C Face Serums on Amazon for Bright, Clear, and Glowing Skin
Indian IT rules
MeitY rolls out IT rules to curb deepfakes and synthetic content
Bangladesh Elections
Hindu businessman stabbed to death in Bangladesh, two days before elections
RBI
Govt, RBI roll out measures to improve health, governance of cooperative banks
children eye health
Early warning signs of childhood eye cancer that parents often miss