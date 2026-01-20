Big Blow For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma As BCCI Eyes Rs 2,00,00,000 Pay Cut In Central Contracts; Ajit Agarkar In Spotlight; Here's How
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing for a massive overhaul of its annual central contract structure. This potential revamp includes the discontinuation of the elite Grade A+ category, a move that would significantly impact the earnings and status of the nation’s most prominent players. According to sources cited by ANI, should this new framework receive board approval, senior icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be moved down to Grade B.
The Proposed Three-Tier Structure
The recommendation for this structural shift comes from the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. A definitive decision is anticipated following the upcoming apex council meeting, where the board will establish the specific financial details of the revised plan.
Currently, the BCCI utilizes a four-tier system for annual retainers:
Grade A+: INR 7 crore per year
Grade A: INR 5 crore per year
Grade B: INR 3 crore per year
Grade C: INR 1 crore per year
The proposed model suggests eliminating the A+ bracket entirely, leaving only Grades A, B, and C. While the exact salary adjustments for these remaining tiers have not been clarified, the removal of the premium A+ slot represents a major shift in how the board categorizes its elite athletes.
Reasons for the Potential Demotion
In the 2024-25 contract list released in April 2025, the Grade A+ tier was occupied by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. However, because Kohli and Sharma are now exclusively focused on the One Day International (ODI) format, they are likely to be placed in Category B under the new criteria.
The most recent Grade A list featured players such as Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Grade B included T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.
Grade C comprised a broader group of talents, including Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prashid Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana.
A Significant Structural Shift
The finalization of this reshuffle depends on the BCCI’s willingness to adopt the committee’s advice and how they choose to distribute funds across the three surviving grades. As the central contract list undergoes an annual review, the upcoming cycle is poised to introduce the most substantial changes since the introduction of the Grade A+ tier. This move marks a turning point in the board’s financial strategy, reflecting a shift in how seniority and multi-format participation are valued in the modern era.
