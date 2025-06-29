Advertisement
Big Blow For Zimbabwe! Brian Bennett Ruled Out Of Ongoing Test Against South Africa Due To This Reason

Brian Bennett has been ruled out of from the ongoing first Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 11:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Big Blow For Zimbabwe! Brian Bennett Ruled Out Of Ongoing Test Against South Africa Due To This Reason Pic credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett has been ruled out of playing in the side’s ongoing Test against South Africa at Queens Sports Club due to a mild concussion. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said Prince Masvaure has been named as Bennett’s replacement and will mark his 10th appearance in Test cricket.

The incident happened when Bennett was struck on the helmet while attempting a hook shot off the final delivery of the sixth over bowled by South Africa fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, and retired hurt. At the time of the incident, Bennett had scored 19 runs off 28 balls, including four boundaries.

"Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett will play no further part in the ongoing Test match against South Africa at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo after being diagnosed with a mild concussion. As per concussion protocols, he will take no further part in the match,” said ZC in a statement on Sunday.

Coming to the match on day two’s play, Zimbabwe are currently at 94/2 in 27 overs, with Sean Williams and skipper Craig Ervine unbeaten on 45 and 24 respectively.

In the morning, South Africa declared their innings at 418/9, with teenaged left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius hitting a dazzling 153 on debut while number eight batter Corbin Bosch scored his maiden Test hundred and was unbeaten.

At 19 years and 93 days, Pretorius became the youngest South African men’s batter to hit a Test century and the seventh from his country to make a hundred on debut in the longer format.

After the declaration, South Africa, who won the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord's just two weeks ago, got a dream start with the ball, as debutant pacer Codi Yusuf removed Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch, before Williams and Ervine steadied Zimbabwe’s ship. 

