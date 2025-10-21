In a major blow for Australia, captain Alyssa Healy to miss the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England, set to be played on Wednesday, due to an injury.

The 35-year-old Healy sustained a minor calf strain during a training session last Saturday. She will continue to be evaluated ahead of Australia’s final group-stage fixture versus South Africa, scheduled for Saturday, October 25.

In Healy's absence, Tahlia McGrath will step in to lead the Australian side against England at Indore's Holkar Stadium while Beth Mooney will take the gloves.

"Really unfortunate there for Midge with just a slight calf strain, but we know we've got some options," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke told reporters in Indore on Tuesday.

"We're just going to keep assessing her day by day, and give her every opportunity to play the next game against South Africa, and then just see how that plays out with the rehab - but just keep assessing it and hopefully she's she gets up," she added.

Notably, Australia, who are one of two undefeated teams at the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 alongside England, have already sealed their semi-final spot at the tournament.



Alyssa Healy's Red-Hot Form At Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has been in sparkling touch throughout the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, anchoring the batting for her team. She leads Australia's run-scoring so far, amassing 294 runs in the tournament from four games.

She smashed a brilliant 142 off 107 balls against India - her sixth ODI century and first as captain - which powered Australia to the highest successful chase in women's ODI history.

Healy followed that up with an unbeaten 113 not out in a dominant 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh, marking her second consecutive hundred in the tournament.