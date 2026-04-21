BIG blow to CSK! Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026 due to... 

In a major blow for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 campaign, young batting sensation Ayush Mhatre has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a left hamstring injury.

The 18-year-old Mhatre tore his hamstring while attempting a double during CSK’s chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18 in Hyderabad.

Mhatre had got off to a blistering start, smashing 30 off just 13-17 balls, but pulled up sharply in visible discomfort. Despite the injury, he continued batting briefly before getting dismissed.

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Official Confirmation From CSK

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) issued a statement on Tuesday, April 21 confirming the injury’s severity. Mhatre will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks, effectively ending his participation in IPL 2026.

Earlier reports suggested he might miss around three weeks, but scans confirmed a significant tear that rules him out for the rest of the season.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18," CSK said in a statement.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," it added.

More to follow...