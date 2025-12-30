Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001718https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/big-blow-to-delhi-capitals-australia-all-rounder-opt-out-of-wpl-2026-due-to-alana-king-named-replacement-3001718.html
NewsCricketBig Blow To Delhi Capitals ! Australia All-Rounder Opt Out Of WPL 2026 Due To...; Alana King Named Replacement
DELHI CAPITALS

Big Blow To Delhi Capitals ! Australia All-Rounder Opt Out Of WPL 2026 Due To...; Alana King Named Replacement

Australian and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has withdrawn from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Blow To Delhi Capitals ! Australia All-Rounder Opt Out Of WPL 2026 Due To...; Alana King Named ReplacementPic credit: IANS

In a significant setback for the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, star Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has opted out of the tournament. This is a big blow for Delhi Capitals (DC), who had retained Sutherland for Rs 2.2 crore ahead of the tournament after her strong performances in the last season.

The Delhi-based WPL franchise confirmed on Tuesday that Sutherland has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

"Delhi Capitals respect and support Sutherland in her decision and wish her the very best," the franchise said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, Sutherland was a key retention for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. The pace-bowling all-rounder has been instrumental in providing balance to the side, offering a reliable seam option and powerful hitting in the lower-middle order.

Her absence will force the DC team management to reshuffle their combination, particularly in the pace department.

ALSO READ: 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...

 

Alana King Replaces Annabel Sutherland At DC Squad For WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have named experienced Australian leg-spinner Alana King as a replacement for Annabel Sutherland for the upcoming WPL 2026 season.  

King, who went unsold in the recent auction, brings a wealth of experience and a different dimension to the DC bowling attack. While Sutherland’s exit depletes the pace stocks, King’s arrival boosts the spin department.

King recently produced one of the finest spells in Women's Cricket World Cup history, with figures of 7/18 for Australia against South Africa. The 30-year-old has previously been part of the Women’s Premier League, having represented UP Warriorz, and has featured in 27 T20Is, taking 27 wickets.

She was most recently in action for Perth Scorchers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches as the team finished runners-up.

Big Void In WPL 2026

Annabel Sutherland is the second high-profile Australian to withdraw from WPL 2026 on Tuesday, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Ellyse Perry, who also pulled out citing personal reasons. The double blow of losing Sutherland and Perry on the same day has rocked the preparations for two of the league's most popular franchises.

Additionally, USA pacer Tara Norris has withdrawn from the UP Warriorz squad due to national duties for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ministry of External Affair
EAM S. Jaishankar To Visit Bangladesh To Attend Former PM's Funeral
Ramesh Chennithala
Kerala: Chennithala Accuses CM Vijayan Of diversionary Politics
India-US
Who Is Ricky Gill? Indian Origin US Official Awarded For India-Pak Ceasefire
chhattisgarh liquor scam
ED Cracks Down In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam, Attaches Rs 38 Cr Assets
NBEMS exam schedule 2026
NBEMS Exam Schedule 2026 OUT At natboard.edu.in- Check Tentative Exam Dates
Shehzad Poonawalla
BJP Labels INC 'Islamabad National Congress' After National Anthem Row
Technology
Govt Releases White Paper On Democratising Access To AI Infrastructure
Khaleda Zia Profile
India-Born ‘Putul’ Khaleda Zia: The Politician Who Defied Delhi And Backed Pak
MGNREGA
MGNREGA Riddled With Flaws, Became Hub Of Corruption, Says Shivraj
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Sparks New Year Tourism Boom In Gulmarg, Hotels Fully Booked