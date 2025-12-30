Big Blow To Delhi Capitals ! Australia All-Rounder Opt Out Of WPL 2026 Due To...; Alana King Named Replacement

In a significant setback for the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, star Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has opted out of the tournament. This is a big blow for Delhi Capitals (DC), who had retained Sutherland for Rs 2.2 crore ahead of the tournament after her strong performances in the last season.

The Delhi-based WPL franchise confirmed on Tuesday that Sutherland has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

"Delhi Capitals respect and support Sutherland in her decision and wish her the very best," the franchise said in a statement.

Notably, Sutherland was a key retention for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. The pace-bowling all-rounder has been instrumental in providing balance to the side, offering a reliable seam option and powerful hitting in the lower-middle order.

Her absence will force the DC team management to reshuffle their combination, particularly in the pace department.



Alana King Replaces Annabel Sutherland At DC Squad For WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have named experienced Australian leg-spinner Alana King as a replacement for Annabel Sutherland for the upcoming WPL 2026 season.

King, who went unsold in the recent auction, brings a wealth of experience and a different dimension to the DC bowling attack. While Sutherland’s exit depletes the pace stocks, King’s arrival boosts the spin department.

King recently produced one of the finest spells in Women's Cricket World Cup history, with figures of 7/18 for Australia against South Africa. The 30-year-old has previously been part of the Women’s Premier League, having represented UP Warriorz, and has featured in 27 T20Is, taking 27 wickets.

She was most recently in action for Perth Scorchers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches as the team finished runners-up.

Big Void In WPL 2026

Annabel Sutherland is the second high-profile Australian to withdraw from WPL 2026 on Tuesday, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Ellyse Perry, who also pulled out citing personal reasons. The double blow of losing Sutherland and Perry on the same day has rocked the preparations for two of the league's most popular franchises.

Additionally, USA pacer Tara Norris has withdrawn from the UP Warriorz squad due to national duties for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.