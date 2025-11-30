Big Blow To England ! Mark Wood Set To Miss Second Test Against Australia Due To...

In a massive blow for England, tearaway pacer Mark Wood is set to miss the crucial second Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane because of concerns over his left knee.

According to Sky Sports report, Wood missed England's first training session in Brisbane. He remained at the team hotel to rest an issue with his left knee while the remainder of the side returned to work with an optional session at Allan Border Field on Saturday.

England still have four days of training left at the Gabba before the day-night second Test - including two sessions under lights - but it is believed that Wood is unlikely to take part in that match.

Mark Wood's Struggle With Injuries

Notably, the 35-year-old Wood sat out the whole domestic season following surgery on the same knee in March and even faced a hamstring concern during the pre-series warm-up game against the England Lions.

He was ultimately passed fit after being sent for scans but bowled only 11 overs while wearing heavy strapping in Perth as England were beaten by Australia inside two days - the first two-day Ashes Test in 104 years.

Although wicketless, Wood hit 93mph in the first innings and rattled all-rounder Cameron Green with a sharp bouncer to the helmet, though his pace dipped during a short spell in Australia’s chase.

Who Will Replace Mark Wood In England's Playing XI?

Josh Tongue would be the most likely candidate to take Mark Wood's place in the England XI for the second Test, a day-night match at the Gabba which starts on Thursday.

Notably, Tongue is one of three England players - alongside fellow seamer Matthew Potts and batter Jacob Bethell - who are currently in Canberra, tuning up in the Lions' match against a Prime Minister's XI.

Tongue went wicketless in his 16 overs on Saturday, while Potts picked up two for 40 from an identical spell as the Prime Minister’s XI declared at 308 for eight. In reply, the England Lions closed the day on 30 without loss in the two-day match.