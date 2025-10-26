In a major blow to England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone suffered an injury scare ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semi-finals against South Africa. Ecclestone jarred her bowling shoulder while trying to prevent a boundary during Sunday's match between England and New Zealand in Vizag.

Sophie was forced to go off the field due to a shoulder concern following a dive on the field and landing awkwardly. She was looked at by England’s medical staff, where she looked in immense pain, but returned to the field after the opening drinks break.

She later experienced discomfort while bowling in the 23rd over, where she had Brooke Halliday mistiming one to deep mid-wicket. But immediately after taking the wicket, Sophie went off the field, accompanied by the England team physio to the dugout.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"After landing awkwardly on her left shoulder in the field in the first over, Sophie Ecclestone experienced more discomfort while bowling and is now receiving treatment," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

The 26-year-old Ecclestone didn't bowl again in the innings, leaving England sweating on her fitness ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against South Africa in Guwahati.



ALSO READ: 10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: England End League Stage With Win Over New Zealand

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones struck a fluent unbeaten 86 as England registered an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England’s bowlers produced a collective performance to bowl New Zealand out for 168. Linsey Smith led the charge with figures of 3-30, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets apiece, as from 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing their last nine wickets for just 79 runs.

Chasing 169, Amy hit 11 fours and a six, while sharing a 75-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, as England completed the chase with 124 balls to spare and sealed second place in the points table, ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa at Guwahati on October 29.

With rain having already impacted several matches this Women's World Cup, England’s higher group finish could prove decisive - they will advance to the final on November 2 in case of a washout on both the match day and reserve day.