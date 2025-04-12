Big Blow To Gujarat Titans Ahead Of Lucknow Super Giants Game In IPL 2025, Glenn Phillips Returns Home Due To This Reason

In a massive blow ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans have confirmed that dynamic New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has returned home after sustaining a groin injury. The 28-year-old, who was recruited for ₹2 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction, has been officially ruled out for the rest of the season, dealing a serious dent to GT’s depth and balance. Phillips picked up the injury while fielding in the high-octane clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6. The moment unfolded during Prasidh Krishna's over when Ishan Kishan punched a delivery to point. Phillips sprinted and dived full-stretch in an attempt to stop the single, showcasing his trademark athleticism. Unfortunately, the dive came at a steep cost, as the Kiwi was seen clutching his groin and had to be helped off by the medical team moments later.

Fielding Maestro’s Absence Leaves a Void

Although Phillips hadn’t played a game for GT before the SRH match, his inclusion was seen as a tactical move to strengthen the side's fielding. His reputation precedes him—voted best fielder during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Phillips was a standout performer in the tournament, saving vital runs and inspiring teammates with his agility and energy on the field.

With just eight IPL matches under his belt across stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Phillips' IPL numbers—65 runs with a best of 25—don’t do justice to his T20 potential. However, his biggest asset remains his versatility: a clean striker, a reliable bowler in crunch moments, and an electrifying fielder. For a team that thrives on sharp margins, GT will undoubtedly feel his absence.

Shubman Gill and Co. Dominate SRH Despite Setback

Despite the injury setback, Gujarat Titans displayed ruthless intent in their recent match against SRH. Led by captain Shubman Gill's authoritative batting, the Titans chased down a modest target with seven wickets in hand. Gill’s fluent strokeplay, combined with impactful cameos from Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford, dismantled SRH’s bowling unit. However, it was Mohammed Siraj who turned the game on its head early. His four-wicket haul dismantled Hyderabad’s top order, creating pressure from the outset. Siraj’s rhythm and relentless accuracy have been central to GT’s campaign so far, offering a dependable powerplay weapon.

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Face Lucknow Super Giants Next

The injury update comes just days before Gujarat Titans face a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 26 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday, April 12. With both teams eyeing a place in the top four, this match holds significant playoff implications.

GT will look to maintain their winning momentum despite Glenn Phillips' exit. The likes of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Jos Buttler will be expected to step up as the Titans recalibrate their playing XI. With Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma forming a potent pace battery, and Sai Sudharsan continuing his solid run, the Titans still boast firepower across departments.