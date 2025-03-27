BIG Blow To India As Rohit Sharma Likely To Withdraw From England Tour

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss out on playing the Test series against England to be held later this year. As per India Today, Rohit has decided to withdraw from the upcoming series after his below average performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year in Australia.

The report further added that India’s star batter Virat Kohli is likely to retain his spot in the Test team. The duo of Virat and Rohit had a torrid outing in Australia, with the Indian skipper opting out of the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma also failed to take part in the first Test at the Perth Stadium and as a result, Jasprit Bumrah did the captaincy duties. Rohit returned to play in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, where he struggled with the bat. In a total of three Test matches, Rohit could only score 31 runs at an average of 6.20.

"This is not a decision of retirement. I am not moving away from this game. But I took a decision to step away from this game because I was not able to score runs with the bat. There is no guarantee that I will score runs 2 months or 5 months from now,” Rohit had told Star Sports.

“I have seen a lot of cricket, every minute, every second and everyday life changes. I believe that things will change, but at the same time, I have to be realistic as well. People sitting in the commentary box, or writing with a laptop in their hands, will not decide how my life goes," Rohit added.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli started off well, hitting a century in the second innings of the Perth Test, but failed to continue his form in the rest of the matches. Rohit and Virat made their comebacks in the Ranji Trophy, where they failed to get a big score as well. But then, the senior duo of the Indian team made a great comeback as they helped India win the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Rohit smashed a match-winning 76 in the final while Virat played knocks of 100 not out and 84 against Pakistan and Australia respectively.

The Indian team will tour England to take part in the Test series, starting from June 20 with the opening Test set to be played at the Headingley in Leeds. The likes of Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Traffor,d and Kennington Oval will host the other four Tests.