BIG Blow To India ! Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Last Two T20Is Against South Africa; BCCI Names Replacement
AXAR PATEL

BIG Blow To India ! Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Last Two T20Is Against South Africa; BCCI Names Replacement

Axar Patel, who had missed the third T20I in Dharamshala on Sunday, has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa.
 

Dec 15, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Pic credit: IANS

In a huge blow for India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa due to illness.

Axar had already missed the 3rd T20I in Dharamsala on December 14, which India won by 7 wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav stepping in for him. Now, the illness has sidelined Axar for the rest of the series (4th T20I in Lucknow on December 17 and 5th in Ahmedabad on December 19).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction Top Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of New Season - Check In Pics

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BCCI Issues Statement On Axar Patel's Health 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Axar Patel is with the team in Lucknow. The board also named Axar's replacement for the remaining matches. 

"Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed," the BCCI said in a statement. 

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad," he added.

The 31-year-old Shahbaz has been a part of a couple of T20Is, both taking place in 2023, against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

Axar Patel's Performance In Ongoing IND vs SA T20Is

Axar participated in the first two T20Is, snapping three wickets overall, while also contributing with the bat with scores of 23 and 21 and his absence impacts India's spin-allrounder balance. 

India will likely rely more on Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and existing all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for the last two matches in Axar's absence. 

India are currently ahead in the T20I series 2-1, after a comprehensive win in the third T20I in Dharamsala.

India's updated squad for last two T20Is vs South Africa 

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed 

