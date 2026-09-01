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Big blow to India: Hardik Pandya's comeback delayed again ahead of Afghanistan T20Is; Here's why

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee is likely to meet this week to finalize the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is and Hardik Pandya's availability had been one of the main talking points after his long spell at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Big blow to India: Hardik Pandya's comeback delayed again ahead of Afghanistan T20Is; Here's why
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Big blow to India: Hardik Pandya's comeback delayed again ahead of Afghanistan T20Is; Here's why
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