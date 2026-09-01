In a major setback for the Indian cricket team, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unlikely to make his international return in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan after encountering a fresh fitness hiccup.
According to a report by Times of India, Pandya has been advised to pause bowling during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru due to leg discomfort.
Notably, the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee is likely to meet this week to finalize the squad for the Afghanistan T20Is, which will be played on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Pandya's availability had been one of the main talking points after his long spell at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
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The TOI report mentioned that a source tracking developments revealed that while Pandya was operating at full intensity without discomfort, medical staff advised him to stop bowling after feeling discomfort in his leg.
The source noted, "He will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels. Batting and movement-wise, there wasn't any significant issue, but the CoE needs to be completely convinced before giving an all-clear."
With the national selectors preparing to finalize the squad, the CoE's cautious approach means India will likely have to navigate the Afghanistan T20I series without their premier seam-bowling all-rounder to ensure he is fully fit for subsequent marquee tournaments.
India would have valued Pandya’s presence as a finishing batter and a fourth seamer who can bowl at the death.
Without him, the balance of the T20I XI becomes more complicated. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been working at the CoE; earlier reports suggested both were close to clearance, but the all-rounder depth is thinner if Pandya is held back again.
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This is not Pandya’s first delayed comeback. A late fitness scare in June ended hopes of an ODI return against Afghanistan after he had appeared close to clearance.
Officials then described a low-grade leg issue and advised against immediate load-bearing work. The same pattern - intense CoE work, a late niggle, extra rest - has defined his year.
Team management has been clear that they do not want a half-fit Pandya bowling reduced overs or breaking down again with a World Cup cycle still ahead.
Hardik Pandya has been out of competitive action since late May, having missed recent white-ball fixtures following back spasms and an earlier low-grade quadriceps strain.
He last played a competitive match for India on March 8, 2026, in the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Following the T20 World Cup, his most recent competitive cricket appearances came during the IPL 2026 season playing for Mumbai Indians in late May 2026.
A delay for the Afghanistan T20Is does not close the door on a later white-ball return, but it does mean India will start another home series without one of their most proven match-winners. Fans expecting a high-profile comeback of Hardik in New Delhi may have to wait longer.
The selection meeting this week will now be watched even more closely. If Pandya is not named, or is named only subject to further clearance he is unlikely to get in time, it will confirm another postponement in a comeback that has already been pushed back more than once this year.
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