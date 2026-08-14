/Big blow to India ! Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup 2026 and Asian Games due to...

In a major setback to the Indian women’s cricket team, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of both the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Asian Games 2026 in Japan after sustaining a high-grade right hamstring tear.
The 25-year-old Jemimah picked up the injury on August 3 while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred in England and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.
The extent of the injury was confirmed after she was assessed by the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear.
"Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England.
The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan," the BCCI said in an official statement on Friday.
ALSO READ:
Pratika Rawal Replaces Jemimah Rodrigues In India Squad
With 131 caps to her name in the shortest format, Jemimah Rodrigues' absence comes as a blow to India's preparations for the upcoming tournaments, with only two weeks left for the Asia Cup in UAE.
The Women’s Selection Committee has named top-order batter Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues’ replacement for the Asia Cup. Rawal returns to the India squad after featuring prominently in the India A setup recently.
Notably, Pratika is yet to be capped in T20Is, but she has featured in 27 ODIs and amassed 1189 runs, including being a member of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup-winning team.
She made a fifty on her Test debut against Australia at Perth earlier this year. Pratika missed India’s historic Lord’s Test victory against England after sustaining a cut on her knee while fielding during India A’s second one-dayer against England A in Taunton in July.
Pratika was supposed to begin her One-day Cup stint with Warwickshire on August 19, but she will have to let go of it after her selection for the Women’s Asia Cup.
India vs Pakistan On September 5
India, the seven-time champions, will start their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand on August 30 before facing Hong Kong-China on September 3.
The marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place on September 5. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, as the UAE plays host to the tournament for the first time. The semi-finals will be held on September 10 and 11, with the final to be played on September 13.
India’s Updated Squad For Asia Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.