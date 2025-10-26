In a major blow to India, young opener Pratika Rawal was forced off the field after she sustained an injury while fielding at the boundary during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the 21st over Bangladesh’s innings, when Sharmin Akter swiped Deepti Sharma across the line. As Rawal sprinted to her left from the cow corner, her foot seemed to get caught in the turf, causing her ankle to twist and sending her tumbling to the ground.

As the ball raced to the boundary, Rawal winced in pain and clutched her ankle. Although a stretcher was brought out, she managed to get up with the physio’s assistance and limped off the field. In her absence, Amanjot Kaur stepped in to open the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana.

The BCCI issued an update on Rawal's injury, saying that the medical team is closely monitoring her progress.

"Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the BCCI said in a statement on X.



Pratika Rawal's Performance At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Pratika Rawal, the 25-year-old Indian opener and a rising star in women's cricket, has been a standout performer for India team at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Pratika has played in 6 innings so far, amassing 308 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 77.77. She is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, behind teammate Smriti Mandhana. She had scored a century in the previous game against New Zealand, which India won by 53 runs to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

India were set to finish fourth in the league stage regardless of the outcome against Bangladesh and will now face table-toppers Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.