Big Blow To India ! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODIs Due To...

In a major setback for Team India, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to begin on January 11, 2026, in Vadodara.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rishabh suffered a serious injury after being hit by a delivery during practice at the BCA Stadium in the city on Saturday.

He was hit by a delivery from a throwdown specialist (side-armer), leading to sudden discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area.

The injury rules Pant out of the entire series, which is a significant setback for India, especially as Pant was expected to serve as the backup wicketkeeper-batter behind KL Rahul and bring his explosive batting to the middle order.

