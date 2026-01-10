Big Blow To India ! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODIs Due To...
Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Trending Photos
In a major setback for Team India, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to begin on January 11, 2026, in Vadodara.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Rishabh suffered a serious injury after being hit by a delivery during practice at the BCA Stadium in the city on Saturday.
He was hit by a delivery from a throwdown specialist (side-armer), leading to sudden discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area.
The injury rules Pant out of the entire series, which is a significant setback for India, especially as Pant was expected to serve as the backup wicketkeeper-batter behind KL Rahul and bring his explosive batting to the middle order.
More To Follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv