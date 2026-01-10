Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005427https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/big-blow-to-india-rishabh-pant-ruled-out-of-new-zealand-odis-due-to-3005427.html
NewsCricketBig Blow To India ! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODIs Due To...
RISHABH PANT

Big Blow To India ! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODIs Due To...

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Blow To India ! Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODIs Due To...Pic credit: IANS

In a major setback for Team India, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to begin on January 11, 2026, in Vadodara.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rishabh suffered a serious injury after being hit by a delivery during practice at the BCA Stadium in the city on Saturday.

He was hit by a delivery from a throwdown specialist (side-armer), leading to sudden discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The injury rules Pant out of the entire series, which is a significant setback for India, especially as Pant was expected to serve as the backup wicketkeeper-batter behind KL Rahul and bring his explosive batting to the middle order.

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global politics
Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis
India
India, Chile Near Social Security Pact As CEPA Talks Near Conclusion-Details
Trending Viral Video today
Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Says...
US shooting news
US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far
Donald Trump viral video
Awkward Moment? Trump Reads Out Loud Rubio's Note During Meeting | WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Mandir incident
Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Technology
Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career
PM Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival
J&K weather
Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C
E-passport
What Is An e-Passport? Benefits And Key Details For Indian Citizens - Check