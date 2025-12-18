India Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Final T20I vs SA, Star Player Ruled Out

India have suffered a significant setback ahead of the fifth and final T20I against South Africa, with vice captain Shubman Gill reportedly ruled out of the series decider. The match is scheduled to be played on December 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill picked up a toe injury ahead of the fourth T20I in Lucknow and is unlikely to recover in time to take the field for the final encounter. The injury occurred during a net session just before the fourth T20I, which was later abandoned due to dense fog at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on December 17. Gill was struck on the toe while batting toward the end of an extended practice session. He was seen in visible discomfort and struggled to walk after the incident. Medical staff assessed the injury immediately, and the decision was taken to rule him out of the remaining matches of the series to ensure a full recovery.

Gill's Injury

This latest injury adds to Gill’s recent fitness concerns. The star batter had only recently returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a neck injury sustained during the first Test against South Africa in November. The back to back setbacks have been frustrating for both the player and team management, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon.

In Gill’s absence, 31 year old Sanju Samson is expected to be drafted into India’s playing XI for the final T20I. Samson is likely to open the innings, marking his return to the top of the order for the first time since the Asia Cup. His inclusion at the top is significant, considering he had previously been moved down the batting order to accommodate Gill, despite having scored three centuries over the past twelve months.

T20I Form Under Scanner

Gill’s injury comes at a time when his T20I form has already been under the scanner. Since his return during the Asia Cup 2025, he has managed 291 runs in 15 innings without registering a half century. In the current series against South Africa, his scores of 4, 0 and 28 have drawn criticism and raised questions about his long term role in India’s T20 setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

India currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five match series and will be aiming to clinch the series with a win in Ahmedabad. With Gill unavailable, the spotlight will be firmly on Samson and the rest of the top order to deliver as India look to finish the series on a high.