Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury

In a massive setback for both the Sri Lankan cricket team and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star speedster Matheesha Pathirana has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The 23-year-old Sri Lankan fast bowler, who is known for his lethal "slingshot" action and was acquired by KKR for a hefty Rs 18 crore in the recent IPL auction, sustained a muscle strain in his left leg (described in reports as a calf strain) during Sri Lanka's Group B match against Australia on February 16, 2026, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pathirana collapsed clutching his left leg after delivering just four balls in his opening over and was unable to continue, limping off the field.



A World Cup Campaign Cut Short

Sri Lanka's batting consultant Vikram Rathour confirmed that Pathirana had been declared unfit for the rest of the World Cup, dealing a heavy blow to the team's bowling attack, especially in the death overs where Pathirana excels with his unique slingy action and yorker precision.

The ICC Technical Committee has already approved Dilshan Madushanka as Pathirana's replacement in the Sri Lankan squad as they head into the Super 8 stage.

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in their final group-stage game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday in Colombo.

KKR’s Rs 18 Crore Investment At Risk

The news has sent shockwaves through the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. KKR had recently broken the bank to secure Pathirana for a staggering Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, eyeing him as the cornerstone of their bowling attack.

With the IPL 2026 season fast approaching, the Kolkata-based franchise now faces a nervous wait. Early medical reports suggest a recovery timeline of at least 3 to 4 weeks, which could see him miss the opening stages of the tournament.

Current Hurdles For KKR's Pace Battery

Matheesha Pathirana: Sidelined with a calf strain; availability for the start of IPL 2026 is "doubtful."

Harshit Rana: Currently recovering from a recent surgery, though expected to return mid-season.

Mustafizur Rahman: KKR have released Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026 after the BCCI "instructed" them to do so.

What’s Next For The KKR?

If Pathirana’s recovery extends beyond a month, KKR management may have to look at the injury replacement pool. For now, the "Baby Malinga" faces a race against time to be fit for the iconic purple and gold jersey.