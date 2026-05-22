Big blow to KKR's IPL 2026 playoff chances! Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out from rest of tournament 

In a devastating setback for three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), their star young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi, who emerged as one of the brightest performers for the franchise this year, sustained a serious finger injury compounded by concussion concerns during KKR's recent IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.



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The Injury Incident: A Costly Collision

Raghuvanshi injured himself in the 11th over of Mumbai Indians' innings. Raghuvanshi made a full-blooded sprint and stretched out completely to grab a difficult catch off Tilak Varma. In his relentless pursuit, he suffered a collision with teammate Varun Chakravarthy.

He initially continued to keep wickets but left the field for treatment in the 14th over. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya came on as a concussion substitute and kept wickets for the remainder of the innings, and later scored 11 off 12 balls in KKR’s successful chase, with assistant coach Shane Watson later saying that Raghuvanshi ended up having some 'neck pain, a bit of dizziness and a headache.'



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Official Statement From KKR

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday confirmed that Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand during their win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during the Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

With this, Raghuvanshi will now miss KKR's crucial final group‑stage clash against Delhi Capitals, to be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening.

Raghuvanshi’s Stellar Season Cut Short

Raghuvanshi was arguably KKR’s most consistent performer in IPL 2026, amassing 422 runs at a strike rate of over 146, including five half-centuries. His explosive batting from the middle order and reliable glove work behind the stumps made him a vital cog in KKR’s setup.

Losing their leading run-scorer at this critical juncture is a massive blow, especially as KKR sit in the lower half of the table and desperately need a win in their do-or-die clash against DC to keep playoff hopes alive.

Impact On KKR’s Playoff Aspirations

KKR have bounced back from a poor start to keep their slim IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive but this injury adds significant pressure. The team will now need to reshuffle their batting order and find a suitable replacement - both in the playing XI and potentially as wicketkeeper.

Mathematically, KKR can still reach 15 points if they win their last league match against DC, but their qualification will also hinge on Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings dropping points in their respective final league games.

KKR have made the playoffs eight times in 18 seasons, a record bettered only by MI and Chennai Super Kings.